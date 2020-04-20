Fàthér ÖF Fivé Confirmed?! Video Seemingly Proves Cam Newton’s New Baby Mama Is Indeed THIS Insta-Model

Another day, ànôôôôôthér rumor—seemingly confirmed. During the coronavirus quarantine, everyone has been asked to social distance and do their best to spend time with family you currently live with. That means no outside friends or extended family members which could make for epic bouts with boredom.

Still, during this pandemic, people are finding ways to keep their close-knit circle around to pass the time and quarterback Cam Newton’s one of them.

Cam who was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, has been sharing videos of himself BEASTING in the gym during the pandemic but he recently had a change of pace and played Spades with a small group of people.

In an Instagram video, you can clearly see Cam and the crew bantering and Cam boasting about his Spades skills.

“I got 7 books!” says Cam while he beats his chest. “You ain’t’ that good to be talking around everyone else!”

And if you look closely as RhymesWithSnitch pointed out, you can see Insta-model La Reina Shaw sitting across from Cam in a Muhammad Ali shirt.

Well, well, well.

As previously reported Shaw, the former Miss Azerbaijan, gave birth to a child, allegedly with the quarterback in the summertime. She’s since come forward with a bump photo from March 2019 but never confirmed a relationship with Cam.

TheJasmineBrand spoke with a source who confirmed the news however and noted that she previously cropped out her baby bump in a photo from June 2019. Now she’s back to her slim figure with a baby in tow.

Meanwhile, the mother of Cam’s four children, Kia Proctor, has been battling Cam in court. BOSSIP exclusively reported that despite the couple welcoming their son Cashmere Saint in October, the two are no longer together and she filed court documents accusing her children’s dad of failing to abide by the terms of a confidential settlement deal they made around the time they split up.

We also exclusively revealed that Newton sued Proctor last year for paternity, joint physical custody, and visitation for their four children and Kia countersued him in court.

“Newton admitted that he’d signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wanted DNA proof. He also said he’d been voluntarily paying child support but asked the judge to figure out a dollar amount for support going forward. But Proctor countersued Newton arguing that she should have fun physical custody of the kids because she was moving out of state and away from Newton, and given his career in the NFL, a joint physical custody plan would be workable. She also asked for child support and said she hadn’t worked during their six years together and did not have a way to support herself.”

Cam Newton and Kia’s Proctor’s four children; are Cashmere Saint, Camidas Swain who was born July 2018, Chosen Sebastian, 3, and Sovereign-Dior, 2. Khia herself now has five, her oldest daughter is a pre-teen from a previous relationship.

Do YOU think Cam Newton just quietly posted his new girlfriend La Reina Shaw???