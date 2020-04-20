VH1 Launches New Series “To Catch A Beautician” With Tamar Braxton And Johnny Wright

Congratulations are in order for Tamar and the Tamartians… VH1 just revealed their newest series, “To Catch a Beautician,” which is hosted by Tamar Braxton will premiere Monday, May 25th at 9:00pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes. First Lady Michelle Obama’s former hair stylist, Johnny Wright will also appear on the show. The series will be joining the #1 non-sports Monday night line-up on cable.

In the twenty-episode series, Braxton and Wright come to the rescue of clients whose hair has been botched by a beautician from their past. In a strategic sting operation, Braxton and Wright will help disgruntled customers confront the stylists who damaged their tresses. Wright will then put the beautician through a rigorous hair bootcamp. Armed with new skills and techniques, the beauticians will now have a chance to redeem themselves by redoing their client’s hair.

Sounds pretty interesting right? Will you be watching? We’re still a little over a month away from the premiere date — but we’ll keep our eyes open for clips to share with you guys .