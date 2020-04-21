Inmate Tests Positive On R. Kelly’s Jail Floor; Facility In The Grips Of “Serious Outbreak,” His Lawyers Say (Exclusive)

An inmate living on the same floor as R. Kelly is in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, his lawyers said.

The inmate’s condition was not known Tuesday, but the disgraced singer’s lawyers likely hope that the revelation of the inmate’s diagnosis will bolster their contention that Kelly isn’t safe in the MCC Chicago, where he’s being held on charges of racketeering, kidnapping, drugging one woman and raping her and infecting a teen with an STD. That trial – one of two federal cases – is scheduled to begin later this year.

Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg told Judge Ann M. Donnelly that the director of the federal defender’s office said “MCC is in the midst of a serious outbreak,” and he wanted to call the seriousness of the situation to the judge in advance of her ruling on whether Kelly should be let out on bail.

We exclusively revealed that earlier this month the judge denied R. Kelly’s first motion for bail, saying that he hadn’t demonstrated that he was at high risk of complications from COVID-19 and could intimidate witnesses if let out.

Kelly then filed for a new motion for bail, saying conditions were deteriorating in his jail, and it was only a matter of time before he contracted the virus. However, the feds said the jail had special provisions in play to mitigate the spread, and alleged the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer had access to mountains of cash to flee – including more than $200K he made so far in 2020 – if he was let out.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on Kelly’s second bail motion.