Where’d Her Swag Go? Kylie Jenner Looks Extra Mayo-y And Melanin Deficient During Quarantine
- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner was captured on camera by paparazzi as she went to visit a friend and she looks barely recognizable. The beauty mogul rocked a bare face, no tan, no extensions, plainclothes and fans are noticing just how WHITE she looks.
Folks are going off on social media with jokes about Kylie’s look. She, like the rest of us, has taken a break from being glammed up because of social distancing recommendations in California. The billionaire had been spotted out in Beverly Hills paying a visit to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou when the photos were taking, according to Daily Mail.
In related news, Kylie posted this adorable snap of her and daughter Stormi. Baby girl has a full set of pretty teeth now. So precious.
