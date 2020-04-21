Where’d Her Swag Go? Kylie Jenner Looks Extra Mayo-y And Melanin Deficient During Quarantine

Kylie Jenner was captured on camera by paparazzi as she went to visit a friend and she looks barely recognizable. The beauty mogul rocked a bare face, no tan, no extensions, plainclothes and fans are noticing just how WHITE she looks.

The way that Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner back into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F — B. Velvet (@BeyonceLeague) April 20, 2020

Folks are going off on social media with jokes about Kylie’s look. She, like the rest of us, has taken a break from being glammed up because of social distancing recommendations in California. The billionaire had been spotted out in Beverly Hills paying a visit to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou when the photos were taking, according to Daily Mail.

Reality vs Fantasy has been demonstrated exceptionally well by Kylie Jenner pic.twitter.com/6AyLC2dbEj — Loe (@TheTrut84124174) April 20, 2020

In related news, Kylie posted this adorable snap of her and daughter Stormi. Baby girl has a full set of pretty teeth now. So precious.