Sisterly Shade? Kylie Jenner Says She’s Not Likely To Do THIS Very Thing Khloe Is Kinda Famous For! [VIDEO]

Yikes! Could Khloé use a few pointers from her lil sis? Over the weekend Kylie Jenner and her closest friends played a fun game on YouTube where they asked a series of questions and answered who would be most likely to do what. Well, some folks felt Kylie was trolling her sister with one of her answers.

Do you think Kylie Jenner was shading her sister Khloe Kardashian with her strong reaction to

being asked if she would forgive a cheating partner? Khloe is definitely the Queen of forgiveness, she’s been outspoken on reveals on social media about forgiving both Tristan and Jordyn, but a lot of people feel that she’s only forgiven Jordyn to alleviate all the slack people give her for letting Tristan back into her home. Not gonna lie, we felt a little bit bad for Jordyn when we saw the video of Kylie and all her “closest friends” knowing that a year and a half ago she would have been right there with the bunch but we cheered up when we realized stepping out of the Kardashians circle was just the jump she needed for her glo up.

