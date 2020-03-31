Sisterly Shade? Kylie Jenner Says She’s Not Likely To Do THIS Very Thing Khloe Is Kinda Famous For! [VIDEO]

Kylie Jenner Says She's Unlikely To Forgive A Cheater, Is She Shading Khloe
Yikes! Could Khloé use a few pointers from her lil sis? Over the weekend Kylie Jenner and her closest friends played a fun game on YouTube where they asked a series of questions and answered who would be most likely to do what. Well, some folks felt Kylie was trolling her sister with one of her answers.
Check out the video below for the breakdown:
Do you think Kylie Jenner was shading her sister Khloe Kardashian with her strong reaction to
being asked if she would forgive a cheating partner? Khloe is definitely the Queen of forgiveness, she’s been outspoken on reveals on social media about forgiving both Tristan and Jordyn, but a lot of people feel that she’s only forgiven Jordyn to alleviate all the slack people give her for letting Tristan back into her home. Not gonna lie, we felt a little bit bad for Jordyn when we saw the video of Kylie and all her “closest friends” knowing that a year and a half ago she would have been right there with the bunch but we cheered up when we realized stepping out of the Kardashians circle was just the jump she needed for her glo up.
Hit the flip to watch the full game between Kylie and her friends.
What do you think about Kylie and her friends’ game? Anybody shocked that Kylie says she doesn’t send nudes so there are no nudes to leak? We’re not sure we believe that. Even if she doesn’t send them, she definitely has something in that camera roll. Hidden or not! If you played this game with your friends do you think it would be fun or end in a fight?
Oh. And before we forget, do you think Kylie REALLY wouldn’t forgive a cheater? Are we expected to believe neither Tyga NOR Travis cheated the WHOLE time they were with Kylie?
