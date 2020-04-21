Desus & Mero: Alicia Keys Talks About Her Love Of New York And Falling For Swizz Beatz [Video]

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to (virtually) meet up with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero for an episode of their late night Showtime series, Desus & Mero.

On Monday night’s episode, the songstress called into the program for an interview that revolved around the one thing all three people on that screen love: New York City. Alicia talks about “old NYC” versus what the city is turning into now, also revealing what her favorite pizza spot is in all of the five boroughs. She also goes into a talking about how she met her now husband, Swizz Beatz, in high school, the making of her new album, Alicia, and the hardest part about playing two pianos at the same time.

The Grammy Award-winner and author also touches on the global pandemic happening right before our eyes, letting fans in on what her and her family are doing while they stay at home for the foreseeable future in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Check out the entire extended interview for yourself down below to hear Alicia keys talk about New York City, her husband, the state of our world today, and so much more.