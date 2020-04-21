Drug-Free Dozen: Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Slim Shady Sobriety

Eminem is celebrating a HUGE milestone this week – twelve years of sobriety in the books. The rapper took to Instagram to share his sobriety pin along with the caption: “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

Eminem is known for his transparency about the hold drugs had on his life. Before committing to sober living, the rapper’s lyrics often included references to drug and alcohol abuse, but on his 2010 album Recovery Em opened up about his addiction to prescription pills and struggle to remain sober.

Eminem is featured in the 2013 documentary “How To Make Money Selling Drugs” speaking candidly about his addiction.

“When I took my first Vicodin, it was like this feeling of ‘Ahh.’ Like everything was not only mellow, but [I] didn’t feel any pain,” Eminem says in the film. “I don’t know at what point exactly it started to be a problem. I just remember liking it more and more. People tried to tell me that I had a problem. I would say ‘Get that f—–g person outta here. I can’t believe they said that sh– to me. I’m not out there shooting heroin. I’m not f—–g out there putting coke up my nose. I’m not smoking crack.”

In the film, Eminem describes how mixing pills like Xanax and Valium led to him being rushed to the hospital with organ failure.

“They didn’t think I was gonna make it My bottom was gonna be death.”

Despite his close brush with death, Eminem relapsed within a month of being released from the hospital but he was inspired to get clean and stay clean for his kids, and eventually regained sobriety through a self-imposed detox.

You can watch him talk about it below: