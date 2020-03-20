Hell Naw: Mike Tyson Interviews Eminem On “Hotboxin'” Podcast, “…Only White Guy Who Knows What It’s Like To Be A Ni**a” [Video]

Mike Tyson‘s Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast is off to a rousing start with a bevy of interesting interviews but we didn’t see this one coming.

Eminem, Marshall Mathers, is the latest guest to sit down with the former heavyweight boxing champ and talk about…well, everything. Em is clearly fanning the f**k out to be in the presence of the baddest man on the planet and doesn’t even attempt to hide his excitement. Not often you see Marshall so enthralled and engaged on a public forum.

At some point in the conversation, Mike, who appears to be in a very…fluid mood, drops this lil’ doozy.

Lmao Mike Tyson said this to Eminem😭 and Eminem’s reaction lol pic.twitter.com/NS5PlVoeNB — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) March 20, 2020

Nah, nah, nah, Mike. Nope. Em is a legendary artist, one of the all-time great rappers to have ever lived, but he is as white as the driven snow and has zero idea what it is like to be treated like a “ni**a”. None.

