Legendary: Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To Janet Jackson’s Savage Challenge On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and her pup, 4oe Thee Frenchie, are the latest guests to call into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview. While Meg is always a hot topic, one of her singles, “Savage” is the biggest thing on TikTok right now, giving the Houston hottie a lot to talk about.

During the interview, Megan reveals that she’s using all of this newfound free time to continue working on her craft, recording new songs from the comfort of her own home. Then, the rapper talks about what it’s like to have a viral dance challenge taking over the internet, also reacting to the legend Janet Jackson’s take on the TikTok dance craze. Plus, since Meg is all about her people, she goes on to highlight some of the causes she’s supporting during the COVID-19 pandemic; Earlier this month, Thee Stallion partnered with Amazon Music to donate supplies, money and Amazon Fire tablets to the residents and staff of Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear Megan Thee Stallion talk about quarantine life, her dog, the “Savage” challenge, and everything in between.