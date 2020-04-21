Well, Duh: “I’d Take Her In A Heartbeat” Says Joe Biden About Michelle Obama As Vice President, It’s Ain’t Happening [Video]

Joe Biden has reached the point in his campaign where he has to start seriously looking for who his Vice President running mate will be. Common thinking is that a Black woman needs to fill that role and that makes for a very short list of candidates in today’s political landscape. The first name that many of us would put as #1 on that list is THEE First Lady Michelle Obama. There’s no doubt in our mind that Chelly O could pull up right now and take this election with the flick-a-da-wrist.

Ain’t happening. She’s made it ABUNDANTLY CLEAR that it ain’t happening. But that damn sure isn’t going to stop reporters from the futile exercise of asking Joe Biden about the potential of an Obama-Biden reunion.

Yesterday it was KDKA Jon Delano’s crack at the not-so-elephant-in-the-room.

After the tiresome eight years Michelle Obama put in on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. we can’t even blame her. She serves us plenty as a private citizen. Besides, she doesn’t need the White House she’s forever the First Lady. Joe just gonna have to figure it tf out.

Who would you like to see him pick as a running mate?