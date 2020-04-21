The State Of Texas Moving Forward With Stabbing Case Against Iyanna Mayweather (Exclusive)

The state of Texas ain’t playing when it comes to pursuing aggravated assault charges against Floyd Mayweather’s daughter.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has subpoenaed the medical records of Iyanna Mayweather’s alleged stabbing victim, Lapattra Jacobs, 24, as evidence in the case.

Harris County assistant DA Kenisha Day got an order forcing the Houston hospital where Jacobs sought treatment to handover her medical charts, x-rays, lab results, photographs and other info, which will be used to build a case against Mayweather, court papers obtained by BOSSIP state. Jacobs shares a child with Mayweather’s fiance NBAYoungBoy.

Prosecutors said Mayweather happened upon Jacobs and YoungBoy in the latter’s Houston mansion earlier this month, and Jacobs and Mayweather began arguing. They said Mayweather brandished a knife and then stabbed her love rival more than once, according to court papers.

Mayweather, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and if convicted, faces up to 99 years in state prison.

Her lawyer told BOSSIP earlier this month that his client planned to plead not guilty when she’s due back in court later this summer.

We’ve reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment.