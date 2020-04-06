Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter To Plead Not Guilty To Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama (Exclusive)

Floyd Mayweather’s teen daughter has denied stabbing her love rival during a heated confrontation at “fiance” NBA YoungBoy’s Houston mansion over the weekend.

The daughter of prizefighter Mayweather was in a Texas courtroom via videoconference Monday on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She will plead not guilty to the charges, her lawyer Kent Schaffer, confirmed to BOSSIP.

“Iyana is doing fine; although she remains shaken by this unfortunate incident,” Schaffer told BOSSIP, adding that he expects her to be “fully vindicated.”

Cops cuffed Mayweather April 3 after she allegedly showed up at NBA YoungBoy’s Houston mansion and found him with his baby mama. According to TMZ, Mayweather told the woman, Lapattra Jacobs, that she was YoungBoy’s fiance and that she had to leave. But Jacobs allegedly told her that she had to leave, and their argument escalated into a fight.

Prosecutors said Mayweather grabbed a knife and stabbed her alleged victim, “cutting the complainant with a knife” and brandishing the weapon at the mother, according to Mayweather’s criminal complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.