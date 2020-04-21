A Lil’ Positivity: Birdman Announces His Plan To Pay Rent For Uptown New Orleans Residents

Birdman is now the latest celebrity to offer assistance to the residents of his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic. The music mogul took to Instagram to announce his plans to help residents in his of New Orleans with rent for the month of May.

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at,” Birdman wrote in his caption on Monday. “From mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

He went on to ask the mayor of New Orleans for help on his endeavor before thanking those on the frontlines fighting COVID-19.

“I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records.”

As of Monday, New Orleans had 6,148 reported cases of COVID-19, bringing Louisiana’s total to 24,523. Birdman is following in the footsteps of fellow celebs like SNL‘s Michael Che, who previously announced he would be paying rent for 160 NYC public housing units this month.