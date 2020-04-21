Quarantined Queen Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Welcome Their Precious Pacey Princess

We’re soooooo exciiiiiited!!!! Not only is the “Little Fires Everywhere” finale less than 24 hours away, Joshua Jackson, who stars in the Hulu hit, and his BEAUTIFUL wife Jodie Turner-Smith just welcomed their first baby!!!

A rep for the couple confirmed the baby’s birth to People Magazine but sadly offered no other information other than that mom and baby are doing well.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps tell PEOPLE.

While the rep did not speak on the sex or name of the baby, People is reporting the child is a girl — which makes sense since the couple have both been referring to their child using female pronouns on social media and Jackson told one interviewer that his family doesn’t really have a lot of males!

One thing we love about new mom Jodie is that she was continuing to be outspoken about her politics on Twitter as recently as yesterday when she positively DRAGGED Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp for his decision to open some businesses in the state as early as Friday, April 24.

this fucking mouth breather can’t even pronounce aestheticians. this idiot didn’t even know the virus could be transferred asymptomatically. this poor excuse for a leader is reopening a bunch of businesses w/ functions that require ppl to congregate in groups/be @ close distances https://t.co/3xYreUkFAl pic.twitter.com/rSUewfubW5 — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) April 20, 2020

We also love that Jodie has been bigging up her man on Twitter after he was recently touted for having “peak hot dad energy” in his portrayal of Bill Richardson on “Little Fires Everywhere”.

Congratulations again to the happy family. We can’t wait to get more updates!