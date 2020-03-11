Joy To The Swirl: Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Expecting A Precious Pacey Princess

We’ve been obsessed with Jodie Turner-Smith and her hubby Joshua Jackson since we first found out they were dating, so of course we’ve been paying very close attention to every little hint she drops about the baby they’re expecting.

waking up and feeling baby moving around inside me >>>>>>> — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) February 29, 2020

We’ve been paying close attention and noticed this weekend, on International Women’s Day Jodie revealed that their baby is a little GIRL! Turner-Smith posted a video of her baby moving in her stomach.

“Favourite moments With baby,” she wrote, captioning the clip. And it seems, like mom and dad, that babygirl already likes performing for an audience.

“Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops,” Jodie noted.

Pronouns are definitely being paid attention!

According to Us Weekly, this isn’t the first time that Jodie has referred to the baby as a “she”.

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey joked, to which Turner-Smith replied, “I think she’s bored,” seeming to convey the baby is a girl. “There’s been no kicking,” she added after Norton, 56, and Carrey asked about the baby’s activity.

Things have been going great for the newlywed Jacksons. Jodie also regularly shares moments with her hubby like these, on Twitter:

when he wakes up and smiles at me>>>>>>>>>>> — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 7, 2020

And currently there’s a really cute video of them on her Instagram story.

Congratulations Jodie and Joshua! We can’t wait for your Pacey Princess to arrive!