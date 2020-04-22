Haaaanh? French Montana Wants A Versuz Battle With THIS Rapper And Got Dragged To The Struggle Mixtape In The Sky

The Versuz battles are taking over the Internet and giving us something truly incredible to enjoy while we are locked away in our homes. They’ve provided remarkable music, unbelievable face-offs and some true comedy.

We’ve seen Teddy Riley become a viral sensation. We saw Pettyface. We saw Lil Jon and T-Pain. RZA and DJ Premier. And everyone in between. This has every music star out there wanting to jump in the fray and show off their top 20 tracks.

One such person is French Montana who wants in but you won’t believe who he wants to battle.

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

KENDRICK LAMAR?!

What?

Everyone thought he was delusional. Even Young Thug hopped in with jokes.

Young Thug has more words for French Montana and clowns him hard 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3wfXLu3SUJ — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap Updates (@STRAPPEDUS) April 22, 2020

This all prompted French to be trending and getting clowned and dragged to absolute here for his confidence.

Nobody: French Montana: I Got more hits than Kendrick Everybody:👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ajI4sYtK7J — Arians/Licht 2020 (@tampabaycray813) April 22, 2020

