French Montana Dragged For Wanting To Challenge Kendrick Lamar
Haaaanh? French Montana Wants A Versuz Battle With THIS Rapper And Got Dragged To The Struggle Mixtape In The Sky
The Versuz battles are taking over the Internet and giving us something truly incredible to enjoy while we are locked away in our homes. They’ve provided remarkable music, unbelievable face-offs and some true comedy.
We’ve seen Teddy Riley become a viral sensation. We saw Pettyface. We saw Lil Jon and T-Pain. RZA and DJ Premier. And everyone in between. This has every music star out there wanting to jump in the fray and show off their top 20 tracks.
One such person is French Montana who wants in but you won’t believe who he wants to battle.
KENDRICK LAMAR?!
What?
Everyone thought he was delusional. Even Young Thug hopped in with jokes.
This all prompted French to be trending and getting clowned and dragged to absolute here for his confidence.
Hit the flip to see the funniest tweets about French’s hopes and dreams.
