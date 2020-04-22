Clearly Coupled Up: Quarantined Common & Tiffany Haddish Have A Virtual Bumble Date [Video]

Yup, “she reaaaady”—to go public.

Tiffany Haddish has been rumored (and pretty much confirmed) that she’s in a relationship with Common. Most recently the comedienne chatted it up with Cedric the Entertainer for his Def Comedy Jam “Healing Through Laughter” virtual series with Common clearly in the background. She also joked that during the quarantine she wasn’t on birth control.

“That was an exclusive. And because since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my Depo shot [birth control], so let’s see what happens.”

Still, somehow these two lovebirds are still playing coy about their relationship and recently had a virtual Bumble date for a cause. Leading up to their virtual meetup, Tiffany asked fans to help her pick out an outfit and consulted them on what lipstick to wear. And on Comm’s side, he had flowers delivered to Tiffany and the two shared a meal via Bumble’s video chat feature while watching a TV show.

In addition to having a date night, the Bumble users sent meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill in Los Angeles and Virtue Restaurant in Chicago to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

The couple’s charity doesn’t stop there, they’re donating $50,000 total in grants through Bumble’s Community Grants Program to businesses in the food industry across the country. The donation comes after Bumble announced that they’re offering nearly $1 million in monetary support to small businesses in 11 countries during the pandemic through its Bumble Community Grants program.

Do YOU think this is an official confirmation of Common and Tiffany Haddish’s relationship???