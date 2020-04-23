Stimulus Trappage: Ashanti Drops Off Essential Care Package Of Life-Saving Thigh Meats

Ashanti Drops Off Essential Care Package Of Life-Saving Thigh Meats
- By Bossip Staff
Undisputed thigh Goddess of the universe Ashanti was back at it again with the mouthwatering shenanigans–this time, dropping off an essential care package of life-saving thigh meats and treats that immediately took our minds off the uncertainly of these tumultuous times.
Blessed with untouchable sex appeal and a bubbly personality, the ageless R&Baddie extended her winning streak with a tantalizing two-pack of thirst traps that overshadowed our scary news cycle, lowered our stress levels and magically stocked our fridge while proving YET AGAIN that she’s the baddest 39-year-old beauty alive.
Peep the essential care package and Twitter hysteria on the flip.
