Funniest Tweets & Memes That Got Everyone Through The Week, Vol. 5

Me acting frozen on the phone when I don’t want to talk anymore #TeddyRileyvBabyface pic.twitter.com/dmnxMF7IS7 — Gabriella A. (@gstrlz) April 21, 2020

Back at it again with another life-saving compilation of hilarious tweets and memes that got us through the last week of April quarantine while overshadowing endless waves of triggering COVID updates.

At this point, we’re either stressed tf out, tired of cooking the same 3 things over and over again, perfecting twerk techniques for Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio, going live with friends while looking like raggedy cave-dwellers, arguing with our quarantine bae, planning outfits for later this year, struggling to make a “homemade” mask or plotting on sneaking out for a haircut, mani or pedi during the most uncertain era in recent history.

COVID-19 hearing some States are opening public businesses as early as Friday. pic.twitter.com/UQZl2wdRh4 — Bobby Quarentino (@drewscotty) April 21, 2020

Hit the flip for MORE of the funniest, wildest and craziest Corona tweets/memes on the flip.