Stylish Septuagenarian Squabble: VOGUE Veteran André Leon Talley Complains About Cruel Ex-Colleague Anna Wintour

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ was perfectly on point if you ask André Leon Talley — who is responsible for the latest scorching depiction of VOGUE head honcho Anna Wintour. In his new book, “The Chiffon Trenches” Talley talks about being cast aside by Wintour for being “too old, too overweight, too uncool,” according to Page Six reports.

The new book details how 70-year-old Talley worked as editor-at-large for VOGUE for decades, working front rows across the globe until 2013. He continued working for the magazine by covering the red carpet for the Met Gala — that is until 2018, when Wintour had him replaced with Liza Koshy, a 22-year-old YouTuber at the time.

“This was clearly a stone-cold business decision. I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, too uncool, I imagined, for Anna Wintour,” Talley wrote, in passages that were confirmed by a source for Page Six as appearing in a galley copy of the book. “After decades of loyalty and friendship. Anna should have had the decency and kindness to call me or send me an e-mail saying: ‘André, I think we have had a wonderful run with your interviews, but we are going to try something new.’ I would have accepted that … I understand; nothing lasts forever. Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable.” He adds, “I wonder, when she goes home alone at night, is she miserable? Does she feel alone?”

Talley also claims Wintour, who is also 70, stopped speaking to him, and instead leaned into friendships with celebrities including George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Roger Federer. He writes:

“She is immune to anyone other than the powerful and famous people who populate the pages of Vogue.”

“The Chiffon Trenches” is set for release this September.

While Page Six was unable to reach Talley for comment, and reps for both Vogue and Wintour declined to address the controversy, sources at Condé Nast told Page Six she would be extremely hurt by the book, and also noted that she has staff who have been with her for decades, many of whom “think very differently” about her.

Yikes… This fashion ish is spicy. Do you think André’s READ is right on the mark? Or did she only disgust him this way once he was no longer a work colleague?