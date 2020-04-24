Maid Of Honor RAPS Wedding Toast To Bride And Groom To Outkast Instrumental
Watch This One Of A Kind Wedding Toast Where Maid Of Honor Brought Out Her Best Bridesmaid Bars
We love love. And we love hip-hop. So we just HAD to post this viral wedding toast that married the two. Pun intended. Bridesmaid Chidinma kicked some beautiful bars at her best friend’s wedding in Cancun this past November. Chidi posted the clip in January and it was recently picked up by one of our favorite bridal pages @munaluchibride. Check it out below:
View this post on Instagram
When the bride is too DOPE to receive an average maid of honor speech…🗣YOU COME UP WITH A RAP!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 👰🏽 @ellimajamille 🎥 @bweddingfilms #janddfinally . . . . . #wedding #theknot #munaluchi #munaluchibride #theshaderoom #femalemc #hiphop #blacklove #blacklovedoc #theknotweddings #multiculturalwedding #blackbride #bridehive #blackbrides #weddingvideo #blackbridal #blackbridesmaids #blackbridalstyle #bellanaijastyle #multiculturalwedding ##naturalbride #naturalhairbride #destinationwedding #igluxeweddings @igluxeweddings @theshaderoom @munaluchibride @theknot @bellanaijaweddings @brightbeautifulandbridal @weddingdigestnaija @outkast
WE love that she used the instrumental to “International Players Anthem” to rap to. Is this something that you’d welcome at your wedding? Or are you a little more traditional?
Check out more photos from the epic wedding below:
View this post on Instagram
I had the pleasure of designing the wedding jumping broom for this good looking couple who tied the knot in Cancun. ❤❤❤ They looked like they all had a blast! • • #weddingbrooms #jumpingthebroom #broomforweddings #weddingbroom #weddingtradition #broomsbaublesnbrides #bridesnbrooms • • Reposted from @ellimajamille (@get_regrann) – STILL 👏🏿 CAN'T 👏🏿 TELL 👏🏿 ME 👏🏿 NOTHING!! #65oftherealestpeopleiknow #bestdayofourlives #scratchthat #bestWEEKofourlives #itreallywasamovie #mylife #Godsplannotmine #somebodyprayedforme #noweaponsformedagainstusshallprosper #onlytherealcanrelate #ifiwouldveknownheadass #wedidthat #ottbride #royaltonrivieracancun #royaltonrivieracancunwedding #blackdestinationbride #blackbrides #meetthetinsleys #JandDfinally #cuzthatsmydj2019 #cancunbrides #royaltonbrides #blackweddings 📷: @quetzalphoto
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.