Maid Of Honor RAPS Wedding Toast To Bride And Groom To Outkast Instrumental

Watch This One Of A Kind Wedding Toast Where Maid Of Honor Brought Out Her Best Bridesmaid Bars

- By Bossip Staff

Group of People Toast a Bride and Groom at a Wedding reception in a Marquee

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty

We love love. And we love hip-hop. So we just HAD to post this viral wedding toast that married the two. Pun intended. Bridesmaid Chidinma kicked some beautiful bars at her best friend’s wedding in Cancun this past November. Chidi posted the clip in January and it was recently picked up by one of our favorite bridal pages @munaluchibride. Check it out below:

WE love that she used the instrumental to “International Players Anthem” to rap to. Is this something that you’d welcome at your wedding? Or are you a little more traditional?

Check out more photos from the epic wedding below:

View this post on Instagram

I had the pleasure of designing the wedding jumping broom for this good looking couple who tied the knot in Cancun. ❤❤❤ They looked like they all had a blast! • • #weddingbrooms #jumpingthebroom #broomforweddings #weddingbroom #weddingtradition #broomsbaublesnbrides #bridesnbrooms • • Reposted from @ellimajamille (@get_regrann) – STILL 👏🏿 CAN'T 👏🏿 TELL 👏🏿 ME 👏🏿 NOTHING!! #65oftherealestpeopleiknow #bestdayofourlives #scratchthat #bestWEEKofourlives #itreallywasamovie #mylife #Godsplannotmine #somebodyprayedforme #noweaponsformedagainstusshallprosper #onlytherealcanrelate #ifiwouldveknownheadass #wedidthat #ottbride #royaltonrivieracancun #royaltonrivieracancunwedding #blackdestinationbride #blackbrides #meetthetinsleys #JandDfinally #cuzthatsmydj2019 #cancunbrides #royaltonbrides #blackweddings 📷: @quetzalphoto

A post shared by Marayah Lane (@bridesnbrooms) on

Categories: Black Girl Magic, Congratulations, Coupled Up

