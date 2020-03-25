Quarantine Kings: The Best (And Funniest) Reactions To Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s Legendary InstaBattle

Best Reactions To Timbaland & Swizz Beatz's Legendary InstaBattle
We’re all SICK and TIRED of quarantining in the house ALL DAY but if there’s one thing we’ve gained from this stressful coronavirus saga, it’s quality Instagram Live entertainment that gets better by the day.
This week, we got a legendary (wine-drunk) Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz beat battle that attracted over 20K people for a legendary living room concert of smash hits, club bangers and timeless classics that went on (and on) for HOURS.
If you were there, you witnessed a priceless display of artistry that, once again, brought together regular shmegulars and celebs for another unforgettable night of music.
Peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Timbo & Swizz’s legendary InstaBattle on the flip.
“Timbaland and Swizz Beats battle on IG Live right now is 🔥 Timbo didn’t have to do em like that tho. Lol” – Timbo was disrespectful the whole entire night
“YO WHAT’S WRONG WITH FUNK FLEX LLLLLMMFFAAAOOO” – Flex is OBSESSSSSSSSSSSSED with Drake
“Swizz was hella hyped & then Timbo plays Partition…” – dropping Beyoncé during any kind of beat battle is completely unfair
“LOOK AT THE HURT IN SWIZZ FACE, LMAO TIMBO HANDED THE K.O.” – he was sooooo hurt
“Timbo took his hoody off n started dancing n playing Sexy back in middle of a hip-hop section 😂😂😂 Swizz looked at him like” – yeaaaa everybody in the chat was like wheeeeet
“When Swizz saw timbo playing all the Beyonce bangers” – it may be cheating but also very effective
“Swizz vs Timbo beat battle on IG??” – we were Busta and Busta was us last night
“Swizz & Timbo on IG Live right now” – yep, they were up way past their bed time until almost 3 am
“swizz vs timbo on ig live” – it was wayyy too legendary to be free. We might watch it all over again
“When you gotta go to bed but still waiting on Swizz and Timbo to delivery a knockout punch to end the battle” – and we never got it because the Live randomly shut down and never came back
