Quarantine Kings: The Best (And Funniest) Reactions To Timbaland & Swizz Beatz’s Legendary InstaBattle

Timbaland and Swizz Beats battle on IG Live right now is 🔥 Timbo didn't have to do em like that tho. Lol pic.twitter.com/VAywDEJqKJ — E Samuel (@Cuhzzzzz) March 25, 2020

We’re all SICK and TIRED of quarantining in the house ALL DAY but if there’s one thing we’ve gained from this stressful coronavirus saga, it’s quality Instagram Live entertainment that gets better by the day.

This week, we got a legendary (wine-drunk) Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz beat battle that attracted over 20K people for a legendary living room concert of smash hits, club bangers and timeless classics that went on (and on) for HOURS.

If you were there, you witnessed a priceless display of artistry that, once again, brought together regular shmegulars and celebs for another unforgettable night of music.

Timbo took his hoody off n started dancing n playing Sexy back in middle of a hip-hop section 😂😂😂 Swizz looked at him like pic.twitter.com/GRVJtlgNLp — Brito (@iAMBRiTOO) March 25, 2020

Peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Timbo & Swizz’s legendary InstaBattle on the flip.