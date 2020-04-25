It’s BOSSIP’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide – The Stay At Home Edition

Mother’s Day is around the corner – and while most of us are still self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean that we can forget to honor the moms and mother figures in our lives.

We’ve put together a gift guide to help you show your mother how special she is, and is full of ideas and products to help her pamper herself and kick back in style while she quarantines.

Check out our picks below:

Annmarie Gianni Skin Care

Give mom a luxuriating shower ritual with this organic body wash and body butter from Annmarie Skin Care. The invigorating Rosemary Peppermint body wash ($34) refreshes skin and smells great, while the Palo Santo Body Butter ($89) deeply moisturizes with ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter macadamia and cardamom oils that are steeped in herbs.

Bearclaw

Let mom kick her feet up with these vegan leather sandals from Bearclaw. Made from fiber fashioned out of pineapple, the Pina sandals ($79) criss-cross design and cork and rubber outsole feel comfortable enough for Mom’s daily walk and stylish enough to break out once quarantine ends.

Sterling Vineyards

The Napa Valley favorite – which was featured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – has a delicious take on Sauvignon Blanc ($12) with an aroma of passionfruit and notes of citrus.