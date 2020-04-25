Where’s Offset? Shya L’Amour Seemingly Sends Another Message To Cardi B

Shya L’amour, the mother of Offset’s four-year daughter who put the couple on blast last week has some words for Cardi B, fans think. She wants the rappers to know that she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

L’amour is currently awaiting her day in court with Offset to handle business when it comes to provisions for their daughter. Last we reported, L’amour was upset at both Offset and Cardi B for being allegedly “disrespectful” when she reached out to discuss emergency child support for Offset’s 4-year-old. Shya claimed Cardi B had threatened to slap her. She also alleges Offset reached out to her for sex, unsuccessfully, before cutting off co-parenting communication.

Cardi B nor Offset have yet to respond publicly to Shya, but this TikTok video featuring audio from Cardi B’s nemesis Nicki Minaj seems to throw jabs at Offset’s wife.

“You can’t get rid of me b*tch. I’m not going no where.”

Welp! Offset is due back in court sometime in May over the child support matter.