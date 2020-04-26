Jussie Smollett Donates Over $30K To Supply Masks, Care Packets And Emergency Relief Housing During COVID-19 Pandemic

Jussie Smollett is giving back — to the tune of upwards of $30K, his efforts are supplying PPE in hospitals and emergency housing for women and children affected by domestic violence during the COVID19 pandemic.

Sources say Smollet’s donation has served to supply over 10,000 masks and care packets to such facilities as Harlem Hospital in New York City, Cook County Hospital in Chicago, the Clinic for Us in Lemeirt Park through the Black AIDS Institute as well as supplying emergency relief housing for women and children affected by domestic violence through the Jenesse Center during the time of COVID19.

“He has no idea how much this has helped us,” a nurse at Harlem Hospital said of Smollett. “He’s helping to protect the lives of people who are saving lives. And he called us personally and did it quietly without posturing.”

It’s great to see people stepping up and helping other during these difficult times.