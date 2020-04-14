LoCal Love: Los Angeles Mayor Thanks Mustard For Donation Benefitting Families In Need During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mustard is “Ballin'” just like his hit featuring Roddy Ricch so it’s only right that he bless his community. We’re just glad the city is recognizing his efforts. On Friday night Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked Mustard Friday night for making a significant donation to the LA Mayor’s Fund which will directly help families pay rent, provide child care services for health care providers, and help feed local senior citizens in this time of need.

Watch Mayor Garcetti’s speaking on the sizeable donation below:

Mustard is the first artist from South LA to publicly make a large financial gift in the city’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

God Bless that man. He loves his city and he’s looking out for the whole community. We need more like him!