For Your Viewing Pleasure: Rihanna Drops Her Fenty Summer Makeup Tutorial [Video]

Rihanna has been busy this past year getting her business mogul hustle on while fans consistently hound her for new music. While Rihanna has promised she’s working on a new album, the COVID-19 pandemic will have fans waiting just a bit longer as Rihanna has been a little preoccupied saving the world.

Over the past few weeks, Rih has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate to relief efforts, also teaming up with Jay-Z to do the same. It’s safe to say Rihanna is a superhero in her own right and the Avengers have nothing on her.

Now that her superhero work is lightening up, RiRi is back to dishing out content for her makeup brand, Fenty. This weekend, Rihanna gave us all hope for a semi-normal summer by releasing her Fenty Summer 2020 makeup tutorial. The tutorial is a step-by-step guide, which is very easy to follow–plus, let’s be honest, with all of us being stuck in the house, why not try to mimic Rihanna’s routine?

Still, some fans aren’t satisfied with the tutorial. TheJasmineBrand pointed out that in the comments fans were STILL asking about her R9 album.

Checkout the Fenty mogul’s tutorial down below.