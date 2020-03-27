Rihanna Gave Us Five Whole Words On PartyNextDoor’s Latest Song And Even THAT Gave Us Life

It’s been years. YEARS, DAMMIT, since we have heard a single syllable uttered by Rihanna on a song. Our hearts are heavy and our ears are desperate. Our souls weep for more Rih Rih. She’s obviously spent the last little bit of time building a billion-dollar empire. Her Fenty makeup line is racking in the cash, so we understand she isn’t too concerned with music these days.

That’s why everyone lost their damn minds over the fact she would be featured on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” single. New Rihanna?! Yes, please! There was only one problem: she only spake five entire words for the entire song!

Me when I realize Rihanna is only singing these 5 words on the PARTYNEXTDOOR single: pic.twitter.com/tGyLOuzkiq — Donny (@realdonnywood) March 27, 2020

Five. Words. But you know what? We are still out here jamming to it because it’s Rihanna. Take a look at the fanaticism and panic one little sentence can take out on the internet.