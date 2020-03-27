Rihanna Only Utters Five Words On New Song And Fans Are Losing It
Rihanna Gave Us Five Whole Words On PartyNextDoor’s Latest Song And Even THAT Gave Us Life
It’s been years. YEARS, DAMMIT, since we have heard a single syllable uttered by Rihanna on a song. Our hearts are heavy and our ears are desperate. Our souls weep for more Rih Rih. She’s obviously spent the last little bit of time building a billion-dollar empire. Her Fenty makeup line is racking in the cash, so we understand she isn’t too concerned with music these days.
That’s why everyone lost their damn minds over the fact she would be featured on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” single. New Rihanna?! Yes, please! There was only one problem: she only spake five entire words for the entire song!
Five. Words. But you know what? We are still out here jamming to it because it’s Rihanna. Take a look at the fanaticism and panic one little sentence can take out on the internet.
“Rihanna leaving the studio after singing 6 words in believe it
#PARTYMOBILE”
“Me taking in Rihanna and PartyNextDoor after soo long”
“Rihanna I was gassed for this song with PARTYNEXTDOOR and THATS all u gave us?!”
“Rihanna’s feature on this album after 3 years of hearing nothing from her”
“Me having no choice but to appreciate #Rihanna short ass part in ”
“Rihanna gave us nothing but it’s more then what we had before”
“Rihanna going back to makeup while we all trynna figure out why she only sang the chorus”
“Rihanna said you hoes want new music? Better go and stream Anti”
“rihanna really said ya’ll only getting a chorus and that’s it mfs”
Rihanna: you guys ready for some new music?
Us: please God yes
Rihanna:
“Rihanna really just gave us a chorus and a few adlibs SICK”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.