Roc Relief: Jay-Z & Rihanna’s Foundations Each Donate $1 Million To Coronavirus Response Efforts

That Rihanna (philanthropic) reign just won’t let up. While some celebs are all talk and asking fans to extend prayers and open their own wallets during an economic crisis, Rih is doing her part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only that, she now she’s being joined in her efforts by someone special.

After Rihanna already donated personal protective equipment to New York and gave $5 MILLION via her Clara Lionel Foundation to help with COVID-19 curbing initiatives, she’s donated another $1 million.

The Clara Lionel Foundation announced via press release that they’re not alone in their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, however, their $1 million donation has been matched by Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

According to a press release, the combined $2 million will “support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.”

Thank you @S_C_’s @shawncartersf for joining us to give a combined $2 million to @MayorsFundLA @TheFundforPS @ACLU @thenyic for COVID-19 response supporting undocumented workers, children of frontline healthworkers & first responders, & incarcerated, elderly & homeless people. pic.twitter.com/bNCFVzYTZp — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) March 31, 2020

The press release also states that the funds are for;

• Ensuring child care centers are clean and that all personnel are protected;

• Supporting the expansion of home-delivered meals for the elderly and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;

• Providing emergency economic support and the expansion of rights for immigrants and undocumented workers;

• Advocating for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status; and,

• Provision of legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for people to be released from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period and protecting immigrant communities

Justine Lucas, CLF’s Executive Director said about the combined $2 million donation;

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Nothing but respect for our President!

Shoutout to Rih for continuing to lead the charge.