LHHATL: Kiyomi And Cheyenne Fighting Over Shooter, Erica Mena In The Mess…Who Got DRAGGED The WORST This Week?

This week of Love & Hip-Hop continued the unlikely love triangle between Cheyenne and Kiyomi. They’re still, for some reason, fighting over Shooter. Kiyomi made it clear that she knew exactly what was going on with Cheyenne and Shooter because of their open relationship, but Cheyenne didn’t know. So who exactly is the side piece here and who exactly is the main chick?

Meanwhile Erica and Safaree are present for, well, we’re not sure why they’re there. They’re still in the mix for ratings probably. Good call as they get the people going.

Meanwhile in other news, Shekinah and Spice reconciled after their nasty fight last week. Sierra also learns that BK was out there in the streets with another woman maybe.

It was all a big old mess just like we love it.

Twitter had a blast with the dragging. Hit the flip to see it all…