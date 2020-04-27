LHHATL: Kiyomi Confirms Whether Or Not She’s REALLY In An ‘Open Relationship’ With Shooter (Exclusive)

Kiyomi knows you’ve been watching her “open relationship” unfold on “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.

The reality star was a guest on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she told Deputy Editor Dani Canada that while her boo Shooter’s called their relationship “open” on the show, they’re actually just dating non-exclusively—but with boundaries. We were first introduced to the two as a could-be couple while Kiyomi was shooting a shower scene for an upcoming music video.

“We’re dating and I think a lot of people nowadays skip over the dating term,” said Kiyomi to BOSSIP. “That’s what we discussed, I want to be in something not exclusive right now. We do have boundaries, we do have rules.”

According to Kiyomi while dating she needs her partner to be open and honest about who they’ve been with sexually to avoid any awkward run-ins.

“Everybody’s different, for me things I won’t tolerate is being very promiscuous,” said Kiyomi to BOSSIP. “Sexual health is something we don’t want to talk about, that is one of them. I just wanna be open and upfront, when you’re having sex with multiple people. You just want to give that person space so they can be vulnerable and talk about that.”

When we noted that there was a scene where she and Shooter came dressed alike and looked very much like a couple, Kiymoi said it was a coincidence. The moment caused a blowup between her and Shooter’s other boo Cheyenne who apparently had no idea that Kiyomi was in the picture.

“When you’re getting ready for your scene, you don’t call [ahead]—it wasn’t planned. Maybe great minds think alike,” said Kiyomi.

Shooter is the ex-husband to #LHHATL’s Sierra Gates. Since then he’s been linked to Scrapp DeLeon’s close friend/”little sister” Cheyenne and Kiyomi who previously dated Bow Wow.

What do YOU think is really going on with Kiyomi and Shooter??? Do YOU think Cheyenne was blindsided???