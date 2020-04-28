BossipSounds: Watch Neisha Neshae’s Lyric Video For “Coffee And Kareem” Tune “Double Up” [Video]

Watch Neisha Neshae's Lyric Video For "Coffee And Kareem" Tune "Double Up"
- By Bossip Staff
She’s back! The Queen of R&B Trap and Michigan native Neisha Neshae returns with a lyric video for “Double Up”. The record was recently featured in Netflix’s movie “Coffee and Kareem” starring Ed Helms & Taraji P Henson. Written by Neisha “Double UP” was produced SLateTheCreative.
In case you needed something different and empowering to add to your work from home music playlists, we got you! Peep the lyric video for ‘Double Up’ below,
Dope! Stream Double Up HERE.
