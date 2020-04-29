Ask Ya Daddy: Toya Johnson’s Reaction To Reginae Calling Her ‘Boring’ Is Pure Comedy [Video]

Reginae Carter ruffled her mom’s feathers by calling her “boring” on a recent episode of “Friends And Family Hustle” and Toya’s reaction was priceless. The twice-married television personality had to remind her 21-year-old daughter that she’s BEEN out here and experienced almost anything Reginae might take on relationship-wise.

The conversation started with Regine claiming she was “done” dating rappers, referring her break up with YFN Lucci. Toya chimes in “after your [rapper] daddy, that was it.” Reginae replies by calling her 36-year-old mother “boring” and that’s when the New Orleans seeped out of Toya’s pores…

Check out her reaction.

“How can you say that though?” asked Toya. I was your age before. It’s a lot of things I did you won’t know about. I’m not no boring grandma a** girl either, ask ya daddy!”

Pure comedy.