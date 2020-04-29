London On Da Track Sues ANOTHER Baby Mama For Custody of Daughter (Exclusive)

Another day, another lawsuit involving London On Da Track and his alleged baby mamas.

The man behind Drake’s “Sneakin” and T.I.’s “About The Money” recently sued a woman named Eboni Powers to establish paternity, custody, and child support for her daughter, 18 months.

London said he believes he’s the tot’s father but wants a DNA test to be sure. He said he has provided financially for the little girl and has spent lots of time with her. He said he’s in a better position “financially and physically” to raise the baby, and wants primary physical custody of the girl and for her to live with him full time on the West Coast, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The hip hop producer said he also wants to have the final say when it comes to decisions around the baby’s healthcare and education. Interestingly, London also wants Eboni to pay him child support when the baby is with him, his complaint states.

Eboni never responded to the case, but the judge ordered them both to attend private mediation to settle things before the summer.

The case marks the third alleged baby mama that the Rich Gang producer is in a court battle with over child support and access to the children.

Last week, a stay at home mom named Dayira Jones sued London for allegedly walking out on supporting her son, who was born in 2019. Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income. London hasn’t responded to the case.

We also exclusively revealed that London had sued another baby mama, Erica Vetners for full custody of their toddler son, London Jr. He claimed he was concerned about Erica allegedly behaving erratically and believed he could better raise the boy.

But Erica fired back in court papers, saying he intimidated her into letting the boy stay with his mother, and has been blocked from retrieving him. She admitted she has seen a psychiatrist, but said it was because of the stress she endured from London’s lawsuit.

We’ve reached out to London’s lawyer for comment.