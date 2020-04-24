More Baby Mama Drama: Stay At Home Mom Sues London On Da Track Over Paternity & Support For Baby Son (Exclusive)

A stay at home mother has sued producer London On Da Track for allegedly abandoning her and their baby after he was born.

Dayira Jones sued the Rich Gang producer April 21 over paternity and child support for the baby, who was born in 2019, BOSSIP can reveal.

Jones said she and London had an intimate relationship, and he’s acknowledged that he is the boy’s father and signed the birth certificate when he was born.

But she said he hasn’t paid her child support and wants him to reimburse her for her childbirth expenses as well as provide support to her as she had to quit working to become the boy’s primary, full-time caregiver, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Jones said London is worth at least $1.5 million and she’s asked for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines because of his high income. She also wants London to maintain a life insurance policy of at least $1 million and pay $15,000 towards her lawyer’s fees, her complaint states.

London – who has produced hits for artists including 21 Savage, Drake and former gal pal Summer Walker – hasn’t responded to the case.

Jones’ suit isn’t the only legal battle he’s facing over his relationships. We exclusively revealed that London sued his baby mama Erica Votners for full custody of their toddler son, London Jr. He claimed he was concerned about Erica allegedly behaving erratically and believed he could better raise the boy.

But Erica fired back in court papers, saying he intimidated her into letting the boy stay with his mother, and has been blocked from retrieving him. She admitted she has seen a psychiatrist, but said it was because of the stress she endured from London’s lawsuit.