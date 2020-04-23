Producer London On Da Track Believes Baby Mama Is Unstable & On Drugs – Wants Custody Of Son (Exclusive)

Producer London On Da Track said he has to protect his toddler son from his “unhinged and possibly drug-abusing baby mama” – and asked a judge to award him permanent full custody of his son, BOSSIP can reveal.

London sued his son’s mother Erica Vorters for full custody of their son, London, who will be four years old this year, alleging she’d unraveled, was possibly abusing drugs, and had behaved erratically in person and had made worrying posts online, his complaint states.

The producer, who has crafted beats for everyone from Migos, to Drake and Rich Gang, said he believes Erica is not “psychologically, physically or financially capable” of being a primary caregiver asked for a psych evaluation for Erica and a special guardian to advocate for the child in court, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. He said he makes $25,000 a month and is stable enough to raise the son in a safe and loving home.

But last month, Erica fired back in a countersuit against the super-producer saying she went to go stay with his mother in Arizona for two months, and when she wanted to leave, he threatened to cut off medical care for the child – who suffers from an unnamed medical condition – unless she left the boy with his grandmother. She said “out of fear and a lack of proper legal advice,” she felt she had no choice but to leave the boy with his paternal grandmother, but has been blocked from getting the boy back or having consistent access to him, her court docs state. Erica said London isn’t consistently involved in the boy’s life or medical care.

Erica also accused London of being way behind on his $1,100 a month child support and currently owed more than $20,000. She admitted she’d been under the care of a psychiatrist, but she said her mental health troubles were triggered by the stress of London’s lawsuit against her. She said her mental health issues had no bearing on her ability to parent the boy.

The judge temporarily awarded custody to London, and both sides are due back in court next month.

The mom filed a motion to get the case thrown out, but London, who was most recently linked with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Summer Walker, asked the judge to deny it. The judge has yet to rule.

We’ve reached out to the lawyers for Erica and London for comment.

This isn’t the first time London and Erica have had drama. Earlier this year the mom posted on her IG Stories that she hadn’t seen her son since Christmas.