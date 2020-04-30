Lucky Man: Why LHHATL’s Shooter Is Blessed To Be Choosing Between Banging Cheyenne And Thickalicious Kiyomi

One of the biggest love triangles in reality TV is happening on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. It’s one of the more unusual, unexpected love triangles around. It’s all about one man named Shooter and the two women who are fighting over him.

In one corner you have his long-term bae Cheyenne, who has been down with him for a while. She’s a realtor and businesswoman in Atlanta.

Then came Kiyomi. She’s more well-known. She first came to fame as being Bow Wow’s girlfriend. That relationship fell apart very publicly and very ugly. Now she’s on LHHATL fighting over this Shooter guy.

The season of LHHATL has been all about their arguments, including Kiyomi being more open to the idea of a throuple while Cheyenne is less willing to share. Kiyomi has also gone so far as to say that Cheyenne isn’t attractive and “basic.”

Well, that’s just simply not the case. Hit the flip to see what Shooter is working with and the baddies he’s choosing between.