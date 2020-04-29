BOSSIPSounds: Beyoncè Joins Megan Thee Stallion On The Remix To “Savage” (Audio)

Houston’s hometown heroes Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion started 2020 bringing in the year together while enjoying New Years Eve. Fast forward to April and both have been helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic with charitable donations during a time of self-quarantine; Beyoncé donated to mental health organizations and Meg held it down for the elderly in Houston with tablets, cleaning materials, and cold hard cash.

It seems like the blessings from the duo are still coming in as we just officially received the remix to Megan’s viral hit, “Savage”. Bey gets down and dirty and gives us bars about “Demon Time” and Only Fans accounts that let us know her social media creep game is A1. All we’ve had these past few months is social media, so you’ve heard the hit even if you haven’t heard it. With Beyoncé on the remix, it’s safe to say the song is going to dominate the summer regardless if we are inside or outside.