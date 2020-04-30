Still CHILLin’? Cynthia Bailey Admits Her Mike Hill Relationship Has Been ‘Tested’ During Quarantine

The future Mrs. Mike Hill is known for keeping things CHill when it comes to her fiance, but she’s admitting that like you—-the coronavirus quarantine is “testing” her relationship.

If you’ve been watching #RHOA then you’ve seen Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill happily in love and prepping for their October wedding. But things apparently aren’t all peachy for the couple.

Cynthia told US Weekly that their relationship has been “tested” during the COVID-19 pandemic because there’s simply no time for each of them to be alone.

“We have been tested,” the Bravo personality, 53, admitted while promoting her involvement in Represent Justice’s new campaign. “However, I was laughing because one of the things that I used to complain about being in a bicoastal relationship is spending quality time together. Well, this is quality [time].”

According to Cyn, they’re both “space people” so it’s been hard to be quarantined together as a couple. That makes perfect sense since the two have been dating long distance with Mike on the West Coast and 50 Cent residing in ATL.

She continued, “I didn’t mean morning, noon, night, breakfast, lunch, dinner. I didn’t mean the only time that we go out is to go to Costco. OK? I kind of had to eat my words on that since I’m eating everything else around here.” Bailey regarded “not getting on each others’ nerves” to be the most challenging part about being in quarantine with the 49-year-old sportscaster. “I’m a space person, he’s a space person, we kind of know each other’s energy and I can tell when he needs a minute,” she shared. “He can tell when I need a minute.”

Still, there’s no need to panic, despite the circumstances, Cynthia’s certain they’ll make it down the aisle and she said their 10/10/20 date still stands—as of now.

“Deposits have been made, that day’s still on. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep it,” the reality star told Us. “We just have to see how long they’re going to extend this thing. Right now, it’s still on.”

In addition to being quarantined together (and getting on each other’s nerves) the couple is promoting represent Justice’s new #InfluentialJustice campaign. Through the initiative, Bailey and Hill went live on Instagram on April 25 to speak out about how COVID-19 has impacted people in prison.

How are YOU holding up with your spouse or significant other during the quarantine?