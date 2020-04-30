You Can’t Spell Divorce Without COVID: “Red Table” Talks Relationship Issues During Pandemic

You can’t spell divorce without COVID! With the pandemic wreaking havoc around the world and forcing us indoors with our loved ones for days on end, quarantine is doing a real number on relationships and “Red Table Talk” is doing their part to keep couples together!

Facebook Watch’s latest episode of Red Table Talk is all about helping relationships survive quarantine! Renowned intimacy expert (and personal counselor to Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith) Michaela Boehm joined the table via satellite with practical tools to help your relationship last. Plus, famed Pastor John Gray and his wife share how isolation has them questioning their marriage and family dynamic.

You can watch the episode below:

It’s interesting that so much of the media seized that quick soundbite from Jada that she realized she doesn’t know Will at all. For us there were so many other things raised that were more compelling — like for example focusing on the things that are going right and the game that Michaela introduced sounded like a great way to address whatever might be going on in our households right now.

What was your takeaway from the episode? Are you going to use any of the suggestions that Michaela Boehm made?