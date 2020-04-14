Don’t Cry! Wendy Williams Weeps Uncontrollably At The Possibility Of Dying Alone Amid Pandemic

Is everything ok? Someone should probably check in on Wendy Williams because she seems to not be doing well emotionally while respecting NYC’s stay at home order and pushing through for her Wendy Show fans with “Wendy @ Home” episodes on youtube.

On the latest version of her modified broadcast, Wendy could hardly keep it together, randomly shedding tears throughout the 21-minute episode. She starts off shedding silent tears while describing her new daily routine.

“I still say we won’t be back to the regular show until July 1st, some people say June 1st, I don’t know. I listen to my governor Cuomo of New York but, I’m frightened of what’s going on.”

The biggest ugly cry Wendy lets out starts around the 15:35 mark in the clip. It’s after discussing with Michael Yo what’s going on after he contracted and recovered from COVID-19. Wendy weeps:

“That thing about dying alone, I can’t even. That is unbearable…yesterday was Easter..I, just. Anyway, it’s time for Ask Wendy.”

Oh no. check on your loved ones. Feel better Wendy!