Musty Ever After: #BlackInkCrew’s Alex Proposed To Donna After She Did THIS & Everyone Got Dragged

Last night another episode of #BlackInkCrew aired and the biggest shocker was that Alex proposed to his girlfriend Donna, but the timing was upsetting fans. It seems like a very beautiful thing to do while they visit paradise, right? Unfortunately, fans dragged the couple for doing this right after Walt and Jess walked down the aisle.

Another tidbit that had folks in a tizzy: just the night before, Donna cheated on Alex with the show receptionist Tati.

This is crazy. Donna is not ready for marriage. She just cheated on Alex the night before with Tati. Y'all know Tati gonna ruin that engagement soon by blabbing like sue always does with her jealous self. She mad petty — Paula Manderson (@manderson_paula) April 30, 2020

Unfortunately for Alex, he doesn’t know about Donna hooking up with Tati behind his back. But fans do not feel sorry for the tattoo artist. They are bringing up all the DIRT Donna and Alex have done together and dragging their courtship. Hit the flip to see some reactions.