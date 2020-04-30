Celebrity Designer Claude “Lavie” Kameni Combats COVID-19 With Stylish FREE Masks For Health Care Workers (Exclusive)

A celeb designer is making headlines for her fashionable philanthropy. Claude “Lavie” Kameni is doing her part to help eradicate COVID-19 by offering FREE and trendy protective face masks to healthcare workers.

The masks feature her signature Ankara prints and are as essential as they are fashionable. Prior to releasing the masks, Lavie who hails from Cameroon, Africa has been known for outfitting your celeb faves in opulent ensembles ranging from signature skirts to gorgeous gowns.

At just 21 (TWENTY-ONE!), Lavie’s already outfitted the likes of Janet Jackson, Kelly Rowland, Jackie Aina, Porsha Williams, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Below Lavie tells BOSSIP all about her healthcare worker masks and how you too can merge fashion with protection.

What inspired you to make masks?

“What inspired me to make masks is that I was concerned for my friends that work in the medical field and they were saying they are running low on masks, so I took it to open myself and woke up the next morning and started sewing to donate to them. I knew I had to do it. I couldnt just sit on my talent and not help these people.”

How have you been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

“I’ve been extremely affected because now no one wants to buy a gown because there is nowhere to go! My wedding clients, prom clients, and red carpet clients have all canceled or postponed their events so it has affected me & my business.”

What is your biggest selling mask print?

“The biggest selling mask prints is the Ghana print everyone loves. It’s comfortable, breathable, and very stylish.”

What is the name of the fabric you use to make your masks?

“You can call it two things African print or Ankara print.”

How can healthcare workers request free masks?

They can email contacts@laviebyck.com with their hospital information and we would be more than happy to reach out to their hospitals.

For more of Lavie, click HERE.