Get Well: COVID-19 Positive CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo’s Son Has Also Contracted The Virus

Coronavirus has attacked the Cuomo family pretty damn hard.

As most you know, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been self-isolated in his basement for several weeks now since he fell ill and tested positive for COVID-19. As such, Chris has been absent from parenting duties leaving his wife Cristina to care for their kids solo. That job has been even more difficult than imagined as Cristina took to Instagram today to reveal that the couple’s 14-year-old son Mario has also contracted the pandemic virus.

It sounds like Mario is really going through it.

“This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus,” Cristina wrote.

“This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. I’m applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins,” Cristina wrote.

Peep her caption in full below.

Prayers up for the Cuomos.