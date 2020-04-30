Magical Possiblities: NBA Reportedly Resuming Quarantined Season At Walt Disney World

NBA In Talks To Finish Season While Under Quarantine At Walt Disney World
The first big indication that COVID-19 was headed to a path of changing everyday life for most people was the suspension of the NBA season. Not just that, but also seeing how one player who caught the coronavirus seemed to so easily spread the virus to others around him.
In the following days and weeks, every other live sports organization was put on hold as well. While many have thought the season may be canceled completely, LeBron James has been very clear that his team is ready, along with many others, and canceling just isn’t an option.
Many have been asking when sports will return and it seems like we are finally getting closer to having the NBA back, according to reports from TMZ.
The outlet reports that the NBA is in talks with Disney World resort about resuming the season there, with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting Disney has already offered up its property to the Association.
The venue does make a ton of sense for the NBA, with the resort having several on-site basketball courts, including a few that are already equipped for television broadcast. The Disney property also has enough hotel rooms to comfortably quarantine players and staffers while the league self-isolates during its resumption of play.
The season abruptly was put on pause back in March after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. With testing more accessible and states slowly opening back up, this could very well come together for the NBA.
