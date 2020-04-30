“So, It Is What It Is. It Happened”: Chingy Finally Admits To Hooking Up With Tiffany Haddish After Calling Her A Liar & Denying It

After being called a liar, Tiffany Haddish is finally getting some vindication from a situation involving her and an old flame, Chingy.

At the tail end of 2019, the comedian was forced to dispute Chingy’s claims that they never slept together, which came after Haddish revealed her and the rapper slept together one night many years prior during an appearance on Ellen. Now, after repeatedly denying the encounter, Chingy finally admitted that exactly what Tiffany said happened, happened.

During an interview on Fox Soul, the rapper came clean and broke down the situation, claiming that he denied his encounter with Haddish simply because he didn’t remember anything went down, since he was such a heavy drinker at the time.

“I’ma keep it all the way authentic. But look so now I got to tell you what happened. I actually didn’t remember,” Chingy said. “I still don’t remember it to this day. So I had to call my brother who I know, know everything. And so I asked him, because back then I used to drink and shit and I was like a bowling ball, I was knocking ’em down. I’m talking about knocking ’em down.”

When he got in contact with his brother about the situation, he was reminded that he and Tiffany did hook up.

“So I call him and I’m like, ‘Ay man…did that happen?!’ He said, ‘Yeah that happened, I was with her friend. You had her. One night everybody was f***ed up. We was in my room, then you and her want to your room, then whoop de whoop.’ So it is what it is. It happened.”

So, there you have it. You can watch Chingy explain his side of the situation down below: