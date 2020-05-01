True Or False? Fans Think Nicki Minaj P-Shaped Body Bagged Wendy Williams On ‘Say So’ Remix With THIS Sneak Diss

Doja Cat released her “Say So” remix featuring Nicki Minaj yesterday and their fans can’t stop talking about Nicki seemingly sneak-dissing her nemesis, Wendy Williams.

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Wendy has been especially shady towards Nicki Minaj since the rapper went public with her Kenneth Petty relationship. It started when Wendy congratulated Nicki on TV for “marrying a killer and a sex-offender.” Shortly after that, Nicki went off on a Queen Radio tangent, calling Wendy demonic and making fun of her fresh divorce.

This new diss from Nicki seems to be a response to Wendy saying Nicki ruined her career a few weeks back on Hot Topics. She scorched the star after her husband made headlines for failing to register as a sex offender…but was THIS was Nicki’s payback?

The way Nicki dragged Miss Wendy P Williams so effortlessly 😭 #SaySoRMX pic.twitter.com/K0XIyoSzv7 — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) May 1, 2020

On the outro of the record, Nicki seemingly makes fun of Wendy’s appearance and failed relationship.

“I got dressed just to sit in the house

People with the least always doin’ the most

I’m countin’ money while he suckin’ my toes

Real nasty with them balls, all net, yeah, I’m gross

What you talkin’ about, who body fake?

With all them fillers in ya face you just full of hate.

What real a** ain’t keep ya dude home

Now you looking silly that’s word to silicone.”

https://twitter.com/santanatizer/status/1256085380669071360?s=20

