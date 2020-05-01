Pon De Thigh-Play: Rihanna Rocks New Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty Lingerie

One of our favorite bawwwdylicious bangers is showing off the newest pieces from her lingerie line. Rihanna is currently teasing her “Neon Lights” Xtra VIP Box for all your Quarantine ting needs. Currently available via SavageX.com today, it features a sheer black lingerie set that Rih rocked poolside.

“Da girls like it Savage! So I had to bring @AdamSelman back for another collab! 🖤 Available May 1st only on savageX.com #UXTRAz,” Rihanna captioned the photos.

Rih’s look from the summer 2020 capsule collection includes an unlined “Glissenette” sheer bra and matching boy shorts as well as a slip dress and thigh-high stockings that weren’t pictured in Rihanna’s campaign shots, reports Billboard.

Rih and Adam Selman have worked together for years dating back to 2014 and Selman previously worked with Rih on several of her Fenty x Savage sets. On Adam’s IG the designer called Rih “his muse.”

“Truly Rih has been my biggest supporter, my #1 muse, and is an icon for the ages. 👑,” wrote Selman.

Rihanna’s latest collection is only available to her VIP Savage X Fenty members who pay the $49.95 monthly subscription fee.

What do YOU think about Rih’s bad and bewby Savage X Fenty Summer 2020 collection?