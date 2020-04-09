Drool Emoji: A Bawwwdy Buffet Of Baddies Slaying In Savage X Fenty

We’re committed to bringing you the absolute BEST content while we’re all quarantined at home which explains all of the essential lingerie you’re about to see in this post.

Now, if you’ve been following Rihanna’s journey to world domination, you know she launched a wildly popular global lingerie brand (Savage x Fenty) for women of all shapes, sizes and complexions who look absolutely amazing in the plethora of swooned over products.

So amazing, in fact, that we compiled ALL of the baddest baddies slaying in Savage x Fenty for your Easter weekend enjoyment.

Hit the flip for a gallery of the baddest baddies slaying in Savage x Fenty.