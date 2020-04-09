A Gallery Of Baddies Slaying In Savage X Fenty
Drool Emoji: A Bawwwdy Buffet Of Baddies Slaying In Savage X Fenty
We’re committed to bringing you the absolute BEST content while we’re all quarantined at home which explains all of the essential lingerie you’re about to see in this post.
Now, if you’ve been following Rihanna’s journey to world domination, you know she launched a wildly popular global lingerie brand (Savage x Fenty) for women of all shapes, sizes and complexions who look absolutely amazing in the plethora of swooned over products.
So amazing, in fact, that we compiled ALL of the baddest baddies slaying in Savage x Fenty for your Easter weekend enjoyment.
View this post on Instagram
Two legends. One collection. @AdamSelman designed the super sexy Flock-U-Up collection & our gurl @Normani curated the Xtra VIP Box with her fave #SavageXAdamSelman lewk! #SavageXNormani PS – It’s about that time ⏰ Remember to SHOP or “SKIP THE MONTH!” You have from April 1st to April 5th.
Hit the flip for a gallery of the baddest baddies slaying in Savage x Fenty.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.