Her POWER: OnlyFans Traffic Jumps 15 Percent Following Beyoncé’s Reference On “Savage” Remix

There’s really no endorsement in the world that holds as much weight as one from Beyoncé, and she proved just that with her most recent shoutout. Following the release of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, OnlyFans has reportedly seen a major increase in traffic.

Written by her husband, Jay-Z, Bey raps, “Hips Tiktok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans.” Following the remix’s release and subsequent blow-up, the company’s COO, Tom Stokely, spoke about his excitement from the shoutout in a recent interview with The Daily Beast. During the conversation, he also mentions that the site has seen a spike in its engagement, likely because one quick name drop from B.

“The surprise call-out from Beyoncé on the ‘Savage’ remix was very exciting for us, to say the least,” he said. “Her stamp of approval comes on the heels of major stars joining the platform in recent weeks, including Blac Chyna, The-Dream, Safaree Samuels, and Casanova. We built OnlyFans as a platform to enable creators to share their authentic content, free from brand endorsements and paid deals, and the growing momentum among these celebrities is the beginning of a new movement in social media that prioritizes personalization over mass appeal.”

As for the actual numbers, a spokesperson for the site told The Daily Beast that in less than 24 hours of Megan dropping the song, OnlyFans has seen a 15 percent spike in traffic.

Overall, OnlyFans had a whopping 3.5 million new signups in March. Beside the Beyoncé mention, the platform continues to excel during a time where people are both looking to make more money and trying to keep themselves occupied while locked in the house.